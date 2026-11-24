Thanksgiving dinner might be one of the few times of the year when everyone gathers around the same table, but that doesn't mean everyone agrees on what's being served. Apparently, some New Jersey residents have a few Thanksgiving side dishes they'd happily kick off the menu forever.

And honestly, some of these opinions might start a family argument!

We were chatting last week when I told Chris Rollins about one of my FAVORITE Thanksgiving side dishes. She looked at me like I had 10 heads. It got me thinking about how different everyone's holiday traditions really are.

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Weird NJ Thanksgiving Side Dishes

Personally, I love when my mom makes her famous deviled eggs for every holiday. They're a staple in our family! She also makes candied yams instead of traditional sweet potatoes or sweet potato casserole, and I look forward to them every single year.

But apparently, not everyone has the same idea of Thanksgiving perfection.

When I asked listeners which Thanksgiving side dishes should be banned from New Jersey dinner tables, the responses were pretty entertaining.

Brussels sprouts were a popular target, with some people making it clear they want nothing to do with them. Mushrooms also made the list, along with green bean casserole and even macaroni and cheese.

Wait a minute. MAC AND CHEESE?!

I also have to defend green bean casserole. I love green beans, and I'm not sure how that holiday classic ended up on anybody's naughty list!

Interestingly, deviled eggs and Brussels sprouts were among the dishes mentioned repeatedly by listeners. So while some people can't imagine Thanksgiving without them, others would rather leave them off the menu entirely.

NJ’s Holiday Traditions

Every New Jersey family has its own holiday traditions, and apparently, we're pretty passionate about protecting them.

Now I'm curious: What's ONE Thanksgiving side dish you think should be banned from every New Jersey dinner table? Let us know on the app!

RANKED: NJ's 12 Most Despised Thanksgiving Dishes These people have very passionate opinions on Thanksgiving dishes that should cease to exist. See if you agree with these haters as we rank their 10 least favorites. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca