One thing we know for sure about the Garden State is that everything, and we mean everything, is much more expensive here than in most other states. Real estate is certainly no exception.

Garden State residents are not surprised by huge price tags on just about everything we buy, and even though the real estate market is a bit weird now, no one in New Jersey is shocked by a home with a price tag in the millions.

So when Travel & Leisure did a little research about the most expensive home for sale in each state in America a little while back, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that New Jersey has a $25,000,000 home.

The only shocking thing might be that we thought the price might have been higher. The mansion we’re talking about is in the exclusive Alpine section.

In case you’re wondering what you might get for all that money, here are some of the highlights of this magnificent place according to Christie’s.

This French-inspired manor has a 37-foot cathedral ceiling, 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, a 2000-bottle wine cellar, and radiant floor heating throughout the home. Of course, it does.

So, if you’re an avid lottery player or just someone with a few bags of extra cash you don’t know what to do with, we may have found a home just for you. It’s been on the market for over a year, but if you’re interested, don’t hesitate.

