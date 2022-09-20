Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After North Cape May Crash

A motorcyclist crashed his bike Sunday afternoon in North Cape May and needed to be transported to AtlanticCare for his injuries.

Lower Township Police say the unidentified man, described as a man in his twenties, was the only vehicle involved in a crash Sunday afternoon, Sept 18 on Town Bank Road and Gorham Road.

When police responded, they determined that the man's injuries would require sending him via medivac helicopter to AtlantiCare's trauma unit in Atlantic City. The man was reported to be in stable condition.

Police say that a portion of Town Bank Road remained closed for about two hours while they investigated the accident.

Lower Twp. Police were assisted by the Town Bank Fire Department, Inspira Health EMS, AtlantiCare Paramedics, and the Erma Fire Department.



