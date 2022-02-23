This is a time of year when Long Beach Island is a bit quieter, but while the tourists are back home, locals work to get things together for the upcoming season. It looks to be a fantastic summer this coming season for Long Beach Island.

I was recently on Long Beach Island and saw all kinds of activity. Many businesses are open (year-round) while others are closed for winter, but are working on improvements for the upcoming season.

Like I said it is an exciting time as we are about 3 months from summer kick-off and what I think will be a great "normal" summer on LBI. I spotted this latest work while visiting Long Beach Island last weekend. I was curious because I could not find any signage that would tell me what this project might be. In addition it's a cool-looking building, so now I'm intrigued to see what it will be home to in Ship Bottom, Long Beach Island.

Shawn Michaels

So now I turn this over to YOU because when I need to know answers about Ocean County, you always come through for me. What is this project? Is it a mini-mall? is it a new business headquarters? is it medical offices? I just can't put my finger on it.

If you have a hunch or in-fact know, post your comments below I'd love to find out and look forward to seeing this project completed. Should be a nice addition to Long Beach Island.

