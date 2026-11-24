Is this going to be the next Jersey Shore? Probably not, but I will absolutely be sat for it!

There's a new documentary putting Atlantic City in the spotlight, and it's following the people who make summer at the Jersey Shore possible: the Atlantic City Beach Patrol.

The documentary is called Beachtown, and if you love South Jersey, beach culture, and getting a behind-the-scenes look at the people who keep our beaches safe, this one should be on your radar.

Beachtown follows the Atlantic City Beach Patrol throughout the summer of 2026, giving viewers a closer look at the people, personalities, and experiences behind one of the most recognizable beach patrols in the country.

READ MORE: What NJ Should Really Be Preparing For When Everything Goes Digital

READ MORE: South Jersey Named A TOP American Hot Spot For Vacation Homes

New ACBP Documentary Trailer Out On Social Media

Promotional videos have already introduced some interesting stories, including a young junior guard following in his father's footsteps. Another highlights a Beach Patrol member who balances his life as a professional fighter with his work protecting beachgoers.

Here's what we know so far: Beachtown is currently in post-production, and Black Martlet Productions says the documentary is expected to stream soon. An official premiere date and streaming platform have not been announced yet.

Atlantic City has so much more to its identity than casinos, boardwalk food, and nightlife. The people who keep its beaches running have stories worth telling, too.

Move over, Jersey Shore. We have some lifeguard stories to watch!

South Jersey Beaches Ranked From Worst To Best A new article currently ranked all NJ beaches, but we're focusing on where each South Jersey beach falls on the scale. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal