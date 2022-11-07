More details have been released in connection to the arrest of an Atlantic City man who was wanted for an alleged armed robbery in Absecon last month.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, Sunday morning at around 11:15, a detective observed 24-year-old Douglas DeBerry of Atlantic City walking in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue.

The detective recognized DeBerry from a flyer distributed by the Absecon Police Department regarding an incident on October 28th.

That incident, per the Absecon Police Department, was an armed home invasion in the Clayton Mill Run apartment complex.

Investigating officers learned that a male had forced entry into an apartment and confronted the resident with a handgun. The resident was asleep when the intruder entered the dwelling. The suspect fled prior to the arrival of officers.

Absecon Police identified DeBarry as a suspect.

This past Sunday morning during a brief struggle with Atlantic City police while being arrested, "a loaded Glock 23 handgun fell from DeBerry’s person and onto the street."

Police say the gun was found to have a high-capacity magazine and had been reported stolen out of Florida.

DeBerry has been charged with first-degree armed robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, criminal mischief, and theft.

In Atlantic City, he was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of stolen property, and obstruction by flight.

DeBerry was lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

