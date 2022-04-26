New Jersey is Almost Dead Last in America When it Comes to Beer Drinking!
This is an interesting study. When it comes to beer consumption in America, New Jersey is almost the least beer-consuming state in the nation. That's right when it comes to beer only two states, Connecticut and Utah, consume less than we do here in the Garden State.
The findings come from Beer Info Dot Com and it looks like New Jersey is 48th in the union in beer consumption. The state with the highest beer consumption is surprising, North Dakota. In North Dakota residents consume 45.8 gallons per person, per year. New Jersey averages 22.4 gallons per person, per year.
According to Beer Info, "Overall U.S. beer consumption per adult age 21 and over is around 28.2 gallons per person, per year." So New Jersey is below the national average when it comes to beer consumption in America.
It seems that the "craft" beer industry is on the rise here in New Jersey. We have many very good local breweries now in Ocean and Monmouth Counties and their products seem very popular with many intriguing and imaginative beer selections for us here at the Jersey Shore.
So how do you feel about this report? surprised that beer consumption is low in New Jersey? Interesting findings as legal adult-use marijuana sales begin here in the Garden State. If you are a beer drinker do you have a favorite? is it a national brand or is it a local brewery brand that you love? Share your beer favs below and let us know what you like.
