NJ film and TV production spending in 2022 smashes previous record

LOS ANGELES — Gov. Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission announced today that overall in-state production spending from filmmaking exceeded $650 million dollars in 2022, smashing the previous record of $500 million set in 2021.

The announcement in California came after a series of meetings in California between Murphy and the film, TV, and technology industries.

Record spending followed a busy year that saw a spike in film production in the Garden State in Thanksgiving, according to a statement from the Governor’s Office and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

Motion picture, television, and streaming productions in the state created over 8,500 jobs in 2022, and that number is expected to grow in the coming years as several major studios finish construction.

Total production spending in New Jersey has risen since 2018, when Murphy reinstated the Film and Digital Media Tax Credit program, which was expanded in 2021.

“Following my reinstatement of the Film and Digital Media Tax Credit program and game-changing investments in our rapidly expanding film and television industries, production has exploded in the past four years as more people learn what New Jersey has to offer,” said Gov. Murphy.

The surge in production has been accompanied by increased interest from studios looking to set up shop in New Jersey. In 2022, Lionsgate broke ground on a location in Newark. Last month, Netflix’s bid to purchase property at Fort Monmouth for $900 million, was approved by the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority.

Projects in Bayonne and Carteret have also made progress.

“From the start, Governor Murphy has been determined not only to increase production, which we’ve done, but also to attract major studios in New Jersey,” said Chief Executive Officer of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, Tim Sullivan.

New Jersey has been the backdrop for many feature films over the past year including, Oppenheimer, Inappropriate Behavior, and Maybe I Do. Major television series filmed here including The Walking Dead: Dead City, and Harlan Coben’s Shelter.

