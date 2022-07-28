New Survey Finds NJ is Absolutely Obsessed With This Fast Food Restaurant

A new survey has revealed that people in the Garden State are absolutely obsessed with one particular fast food restaurant.

And if you instantly thought of a big, juicy cheeseburger, you'd be wrong.

Nor does it have anything to do with pizza or tacos.

No hoagies, either.

It's chicken.

Editors at upgradedpoints.com recently surveyed 3,000 people and New Jersey ranked 4th for states obsessed with Chick-fil-A.

And we're apparently in good company. Delaware ranked #1, Maryland tied Texas for the second spot, and Connecticut finished in the top five.

Sure, Chick-fil-A makes a good chicken sandwich, but what goes on that sandwich also scored very well.

Chick-fil-A dominated the map as the best fast-food joint for dipping sauces in every state except Hawaii … and the cravings don’t stop there. Participants reported Chick-fil-A Sauce — a combination of honey mustard, ranch, and BBQ sauce — as the most popular dipping sauce in every state except for Hawaii, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Ohio.

The first Chick-fil-A opened in New Jersey in 1974. Since then, about two dozen restaurants can be found across the Garden State.

