Niece is Searching For South Jersey Aunt Missing Over a Week

The relative of a South Jersey woman who has been missing since Nov. 23, has made a public plea for help finding her aunt.

Heather Coley says her aunt, Angela Carroll, was last seen by a neighbor packing her bags and her dog Gemma into her car to go to a side job moving photography equipment over Thanksgiving weekend and hasn't been seen since.

According to a Facebook post from Coley, her missing aunt Angela Carroll lives in Swedesboro, Gloucester County, and is involved in a 'vicious long-term custody battle,' which she is expected to win and get custody of her children reinstated soon.

Carroll never returned to work on Monday, no one has heard from her and her longtime phone number with Zelle has been unexpectantly unenrolled.

The social media post claims Angela Carroll has a violent ex-boyfriend and got a temporary restraining order against one of her roommates just days before disappearing.

Heather Coley, who lives in North Carolina, claims that police aren't following up on every potential lead in the investigation into her missing aunt and the family is getting frustrated.

My father (her brother), her friends, and I have all done lots of digging and handed over mounds of information, including the tracking on her car, to police but they still don't believe there's enough to indicate she's in danger enough to issue warrants for her bank and phone records. Police are not utilizing their vast resources!! They won't go to her car because it's an international issue. We don't even know yet if she's the one driving her car.

Everyone close to her knows there is something wrong. She would not just flee like this!

There are alot of suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

You can read the niece's entire Facebook post below and see additional photos of Angela Carroll's car and her dog.

If you have any information about Carroll, please call the police, or, message her niece.

