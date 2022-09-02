NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/2

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/2

Sunset in Belmar (Alan Stern)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
10 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature79° - 86°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature75° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset6:24am - 7:29pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 6:13a		High
Fri 12:47p		Low
Fri 7:12p		High
Sat 1:08a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:37a		High
Fri 12:21p		Low
Fri 6:36p		High
Sat 12:42a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:49a		High
Fri 12:35p		Low
Fri 6:48p		High
Sat 12:56a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:41a		High
Fri 12:17p		Low
Fri 6:40p		High
Sat 12:38a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 10:18a		High
Fri 4:27p		Low
Fri 11:17p		High
Sat 4:48a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:17a		High
Fri 12:41p		Low
Fri 7:19p		High
Sat 1:00a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 9:52a		High
Fri 3:34p		Low
Fri 10:51p		High
Sat 3:55a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 6:53a		High
Fri 1:33p		Low
Fri 7:54p		High
Sat 1:51a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:54a		High
Fri 12:19p		Low
Fri 6:49p		High
Sat 12:32a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 6:21a		High
Fri 12:55p		Low
Fri 7:17p		High
Sat 1:07a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:05a		High
Fri 12:27p		Low
Fri 6:57p		High
Sat 12:49a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 7:03a		High
Fri 1:34p		Low
Fri 7:48p		High
Sat 1:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms through the night.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

