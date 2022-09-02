NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/2
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
10 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|79° - 86°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:24am - 7:29pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 6:13a
|High
Fri 12:47p
|Low
Fri 7:12p
|High
Sat 1:08a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:37a
|High
Fri 12:21p
|Low
Fri 6:36p
|High
Sat 12:42a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:49a
|High
Fri 12:35p
|Low
Fri 6:48p
|High
Sat 12:56a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:41a
|High
Fri 12:17p
|Low
Fri 6:40p
|High
Sat 12:38a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 10:18a
|High
Fri 4:27p
|Low
Fri 11:17p
|High
Sat 4:48a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:17a
|High
Fri 12:41p
|Low
Fri 7:19p
|High
Sat 1:00a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 9:52a
|High
Fri 3:34p
|Low
Fri 10:51p
|High
Sat 3:55a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 6:53a
|High
Fri 1:33p
|Low
Fri 7:54p
|High
Sat 1:51a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:54a
|High
Fri 12:19p
|Low
Fri 6:49p
|High
Sat 12:32a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 6:21a
|High
Fri 12:55p
|Low
Fri 7:17p
|High
Sat 1:07a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:05a
|High
Fri 12:27p
|Low
Fri 6:57p
|High
Sat 12:49a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 7:03a
|High
Fri 1:34p
|Low
Fri 7:48p
|High
Sat 1:55a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms through the night.
TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
