NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 5/30

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Air Temperature69° - 87°
WindsFrom the Southwest
10 - 16 mph (Gust 24 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature60° - 68°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:18pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Mon 8:36a		Low
Mon 2:33p		High
Mon 8:45p		Low
Tue 3:26a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 8:10a		Low
Mon 1:57p		High
Mon 8:19p		Low
Tue 2:50a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 8:24a		Low
Mon 2:09p		High
Mon 8:33p		Low
Tue 3:02a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 8:06a		Low
Mon 2:01p		High
Mon 8:15p		Low
Tue 2:54a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 6:50a		High
Mon 12:16p		Low
Mon 6:38p		High
Tue 12:25a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 8:30a		Low
Mon 2:29p		High
Mon 8:41p		Low
Tue 3:26a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 6:24a		High
Mon 11:23a		Low
Mon 6:12p		High
Mon 11:32p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Mon 9:10a		Low
Mon 2:55p		High
Mon 9:24p		Low
Tue 3:52a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 8:14a		Low
Mon 2:04p		High
Mon 8:27p		Low
Tue 3:02a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Mon 8:39a		Low
Mon 2:24p		High
Mon 8:56p		Low
Tue 3:23a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 8:20a		Low
Mon 2:08p		High
Mon 8:36p		Low
Tue 3:04a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Mon 9:25a		Low
Mon 3:05p		High
Mon 9:38p		Low
Tue 3:59a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight, then becoming NE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

