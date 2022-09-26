NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/26

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the West

12 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)

11 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 74°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 73° - 77° Sunrise/Sunset 6:47am - 6:51pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 8:44a Low

Mon 3:03p High

Mon 8:51p Low

Tue 3:20a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:18a Low

Mon 2:27p High

Mon 8:25p Low

Tue 2:44a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:32a Low

Mon 2:39p High

Mon 8:39p Low

Tue 2:56a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:14a Low

Mon 2:31p High

Mon 8:21p Low

Tue 2:48a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:49a High

Mon 12:24p Low

Mon 7:08p High

Tue 12:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 8:35a Low

Mon 2:54p High

Mon 8:46p Low

Tue 3:14a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 6:23a High

Mon 11:31a Low

Mon 6:42p High

Mon 11:38p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 9:26a Low

Mon 3:26p High

Mon 9:36p Low

Tue 3:44a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:22a Low

Mon 2:27p High

Mon 8:33p Low

Tue 2:44a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 8:56a Low

Mon 2:53p High

Mon 9:11p Low

Tue 3:12a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:25a Low

Mon 2:36p High

Mon 8:43p Low

Tue 2:52a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 9:31a Low

Mon 3:29p High

Mon 9:47p Low

Tue 3:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells.

MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NW swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SW swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds, becoming SE at 6 seconds in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. N swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds in the evening.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

