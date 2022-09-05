NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/5

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/5

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
8 - 15 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature78° - 86°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature78° - 83°
Sunrise/Sunset6:27am - 7:24pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 9:45a		High
Mon 3:54p		Low
Mon 10:50p		High
Tue 4:30a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:09a		High
Mon 3:28p		Low
Mon 10:14p		High
Tue 4:04a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:21a		High
Mon 3:42p		Low
Mon 10:26p		High
Tue 4:18a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:13a		High
Mon 3:24p		Low
Mon 10:18p		High
Tue 4:00a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 6:59a		Low
Mon 1:50p		High
Mon 7:34p		Low
Tue 2:55a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 9:34a		High
Mon 3:51p		Low
Mon 10:45p		High
Tue 4:28a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 6:06a		Low
Mon 1:24p		High
Mon 6:41p		Low
Tue 2:29a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 9:58a		High
Mon 4:40p		Low
Mon 11:12p		High
Tue 5:12a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:02a		High
Mon 3:41p		Low
Mon 10:17p		High
Tue 4:15a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 9:21a		High
Mon 4:17p		Low
Mon 10:43p		High
Tue 4:39a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:08a		High
Mon 3:51p		Low
Mon 10:26p		High
Tue 4:27a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 10:01a		High
Mon 4:45p		Low
Mon 11:08p		High
Tue 5:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers, mainly in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

