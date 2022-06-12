NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/12

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/12

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Air Temperature70° - 74°
WindsFrom the South
11 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature60° - 73°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:27pm
UV Index3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 6:25a		Low
Sun 12:39p		High
Sun 6:55p		Low
Mon 1:33a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:59a		Low
Sun 12:03p		High
Sun 6:29p		Low
Mon 12:57a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:13a		Low
Sun 12:15p		High
Sun 6:43p		Low
Mon 1:09a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:55a		Low
Sun 12:07p		High
Sun 6:25p		Low
Mon 1:01a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 10:05a		Low
Sun 4:44p		High
Sun 10:35p		Low
Mon 5:38a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 6:18a		Low
Sun 12:29p		High
Sun 6:48p		Low
Mon 1:33a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 9:12a		Low
Sun 4:18p		High
Sun 9:42p		Low
Mon 5:12a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 7:08a		Low
Sun 12:59p		High
Sun 7:37p		Low
Mon 2:02a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:00a		Low
Sun 12:03p		High
Sun 6:33p		Low
Mon 1:01a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 6:28a		Low
Sun 12:26p		High
Sun 7:05p		Low
Mon 1:29a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:10a		Low
Sun 12:12p		High
Sun 6:40p		Low
Mon 1:11a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 7:12a		Low
Sun 1:05p		High
Sun 7:42p		Low
Mon 1:59a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers late in the evening. A chance of tstms after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

