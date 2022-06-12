NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/12

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Air Temperature 70° - 74° Winds From the South

11 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)

9 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 60° - 73°

(Normal 62° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:27pm UV Index 3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 6:25a Low

Sun 12:39p High

Sun 6:55p Low

Mon 1:33a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:59a Low

Sun 12:03p High

Sun 6:29p Low

Mon 12:57a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:13a Low

Sun 12:15p High

Sun 6:43p Low

Mon 1:09a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:55a Low

Sun 12:07p High

Sun 6:25p Low

Mon 1:01a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 10:05a Low

Sun 4:44p High

Sun 10:35p Low

Mon 5:38a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 6:18a Low

Sun 12:29p High

Sun 6:48p Low

Mon 1:33a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 9:12a Low

Sun 4:18p High

Sun 9:42p Low

Mon 5:12a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 7:08a Low

Sun 12:59p High

Sun 7:37p Low

Mon 2:02a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:00a Low

Sun 12:03p High

Sun 6:33p Low

Mon 1:01a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 6:28a Low

Sun 12:26p High

Sun 7:05p Low

Mon 1:29a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:10a Low

Sun 12:12p High

Sun 6:40p Low

Mon 1:11a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 7:12a Low

Sun 1:05p High

Sun 7:42p Low

Mon 1:59a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers late in the evening. A chance of tstms after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)



The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank What is the Sunflow beach chair? How much does it cost? What is so special about it? Let's find out: