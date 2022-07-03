NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/3
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the North
6 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 73°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|74° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:30am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 5:32a
|High
Sun 11:43a
|Low
Sun 5:24p
|High
Sun 11:29p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 11:17a
|Low
Sun 4:48p
|High
Sun 11:03p
|Low
Mon 5:30a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:08a
|High
Sun 11:31a
|Low
Sun 5:00p
|High
Sun 11:17p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:00a
|High
Sun 11:13a
|Low
Sun 4:52p
|High
Sun 10:59p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:37a
|High
Sun 3:23p
|Low
Sun 9:29p
|High
Mon 3:09a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:32a
|High
Sun 11:26a
|Low
Sun 5:10p
|High
Sun 11:19p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 9:11a
|High
Sun 2:30p
|Low
Sun 9:03p
|High
Mon 2:16a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 6:11a
|High
Sun 12:16p
|Low
Sun 5:47p
|High
Mon 12:15a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:12a
|High
Sun 11:12a
|Low
Sun 4:53p
|High
Sun 11:10p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 5:36a
|High
Sun 11:41a
|Low
Sun 5:15p
|High
Sun 11:49p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:13a
|High
Sun 11:10a
|Low
Sun 4:59p
|High
Sun 11:22p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 6:07a
|High
Sun 12:17p
|Low
Sun 6:02p
|High
Mon 12:26a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N late this morning, then becoming E early this afternoon, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Isolated showers early this morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late in the evening, then becoming N after midnight, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
WED: N winds around 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.