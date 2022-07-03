NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/3

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the North

6 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)

5 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 58° - 73°

(Normal 69° - 74°) Air Temperature 74° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:30am - 8:30pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 5:32a High

Sun 11:43a Low

Sun 5:24p High

Sun 11:29p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 11:17a Low

Sun 4:48p High

Sun 11:03p Low

Mon 5:30a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:08a High

Sun 11:31a Low

Sun 5:00p High

Sun 11:17p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:00a High

Sun 11:13a Low

Sun 4:52p High

Sun 10:59p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:37a High

Sun 3:23p Low

Sun 9:29p High

Mon 3:09a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:32a High

Sun 11:26a Low

Sun 5:10p High

Sun 11:19p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 9:11a High

Sun 2:30p Low

Sun 9:03p High

Mon 2:16a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 6:11a High

Sun 12:16p Low

Sun 5:47p High

Mon 12:15a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:12a High

Sun 11:12a Low

Sun 4:53p High

Sun 11:10p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 5:36a High

Sun 11:41a Low

Sun 5:15p High

Sun 11:49p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:13a High

Sun 11:10a Low

Sun 4:59p High

Sun 11:22p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 6:07a High

Sun 12:17p Low

Sun 6:02p High

Mon 12:26a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N late this morning, then becoming E early this afternoon, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Isolated showers early this morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late in the evening, then becoming N after midnight, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

WED: N winds around 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

