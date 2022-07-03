NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/3

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the North
6 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature58° - 73°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
Air Temperature74° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:30am - 8:30pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 5:32a		High
Sun 11:43a		Low
Sun 5:24p		High
Sun 11:29p		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 11:17a		Low
Sun 4:48p		High
Sun 11:03p		Low
Mon 5:30a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:08a		High
Sun 11:31a		Low
Sun 5:00p		High
Sun 11:17p		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:00a		High
Sun 11:13a		Low
Sun 4:52p		High
Sun 10:59p		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 9:37a		High
Sun 3:23p		Low
Sun 9:29p		High
Mon 3:09a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 5:32a		High
Sun 11:26a		Low
Sun 5:10p		High
Sun 11:19p		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 9:11a		High
Sun 2:30p		Low
Sun 9:03p		High
Mon 2:16a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 6:11a		High
Sun 12:16p		Low
Sun 5:47p		High
Mon 12:15a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:12a		High
Sun 11:12a		Low
Sun 4:53p		High
Sun 11:10p		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 5:36a		High
Sun 11:41a		Low
Sun 5:15p		High
Sun 11:49p		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:13a		High
Sun 11:10a		Low
Sun 4:59p		High
Sun 11:22p		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 6:07a		High
Sun 12:17p		Low
Sun 6:02p		High
Mon 12:26a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N late this morning, then becoming E early this afternoon, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Isolated showers early this morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late in the evening, then becoming N after midnight, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

WED: N winds around 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

