NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/7

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/7

A beautiful beach scene. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
12 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature80° - 93°
Sunrise/Sunset5:59am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 9:56a		High
Sun 4:08p		Low
Sun 11:03p		High
Mon 4:39a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:20a		High
Sun 3:42p		Low
Sun 10:27p		High
Mon 4:13a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:32a		High
Sun 3:56p		Low
Sun 10:39p		High
Mon 4:27a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:24a		High
Sun 3:38p		Low
Sun 10:31p		High
Mon 4:09a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 7:08a		Low
Sun 2:01p		High
Sun 7:48p		Low
Mon 3:08a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 9:44a		High
Sun 4:08p		Low
Sun 10:57p		High
Mon 4:37a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 6:15a		Low
Sun 1:35p		High
Sun 6:55p		Low
Mon 2:42a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 10:12a		High
Sun 4:57p		Low
Sun 11:27p		High
Mon 5:25a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:15a		High
Sun 3:55p		Low
Sun 10:29p		High
Mon 4:18a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 9:36a		High
Sun 4:28p		Low
Sun 10:54p		High
Mon 4:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:25a		High
Sun 4:06p		Low
Sun 10:37p		High
Mon 4:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 10:18a		High
Sun 5:01p		Low
Sun 11:20p		High
Mon 5:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Showers and tstms likely through the night.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated

Locals talk about local summer, but is it really worth the hype? Here's why you should reconsider that late season trip and wait until summer returns next year.

Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer

10 reasons why you might want to rethink that visit...
Filed Under: Cat Country's Beach Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top