NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/15

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the North
10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature75° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature73° - 76°
Sunrise/Sunset6:37am - 7:08pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 5:46a		High
Thu 12:13p		Low
Thu 6:34p		High
Fri 12:41a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:10a		High
Thu 11:47a		Low
Thu 5:58p		High
Fri 12:15a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:22a		High
Thu 12:01p		Low
Thu 6:10p		High
Fri 12:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:14a		High
Thu 11:43a		Low
Thu 6:02p		High
Fri 12:11a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 9:51a		High
Thu 3:53p		Low
Thu 10:39p		High
Fri 4:21a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:52a		High
Thu 12:08p		Low
Thu 6:44p		High
Fri 12:35a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 9:25a		High
Thu 3:00p		Low
Thu 10:13p		High
Fri 3:28a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 6:18a		High
Thu 12:48p		Low
Thu 7:07p		High
Fri 1:09a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:27a		High
Thu 11:45a		Low
Thu 6:17p		High
Fri 12:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 5:43a		High
Thu 12:10p		Low
Thu 6:35p		High
Fri 12:28a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:26a		High
Thu 11:51a		Low
Thu 6:14p		High
Fri 12:13a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 6:27a		High
Thu 12:54p		Low
Thu 7:11p		High
Fri 1:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells.

THU NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 1 foot or less. Light swells.

SAT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft in the afternoon. Light swells, becoming E around 2 ft at 5 seconds in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds in the evening.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon and evening, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

