NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/15

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the North

10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)

8 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 75° - 84°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 73° - 76° Sunrise/Sunset 6:37am - 7:08pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 5:46a High

Thu 12:13p Low

Thu 6:34p High

Fri 12:41a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:10a High

Thu 11:47a Low

Thu 5:58p High

Fri 12:15a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:22a High

Thu 12:01p Low

Thu 6:10p High

Fri 12:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:14a High

Thu 11:43a Low

Thu 6:02p High

Fri 12:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:51a High

Thu 3:53p Low

Thu 10:39p High

Fri 4:21a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:52a High

Thu 12:08p Low

Thu 6:44p High

Fri 12:35a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 9:25a High

Thu 3:00p Low

Thu 10:13p High

Fri 3:28a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 6:18a High

Thu 12:48p Low

Thu 7:07p High

Fri 1:09a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:27a High

Thu 11:45a Low

Thu 6:17p High

Fri 12:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 5:43a High

Thu 12:10p Low

Thu 6:35p High

Fri 12:28a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:26a High

Thu 11:51a Low

Thu 6:14p High

Fri 12:13a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 6:27a High

Thu 12:54p Low

Thu 7:11p High

Fri 1:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells.

THU NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 1 foot or less. Light swells.

SAT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft in the afternoon. Light swells, becoming E around 2 ft at 5 seconds in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds in the evening.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon and evening, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

