NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 5/24
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Air Temperature
|60° - 65°
|Winds
|From the East
11 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|52° - 64°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:33am - 8:13pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 10:16a
|High
Tue 4:18p
|Low
Tue 10:48p
|High
Wed 4:35a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:40a
|High
Tue 3:52p
|Low
Tue 10:12p
|High
Wed 4:09a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:52a
|High
Tue 4:06p
|Low
Tue 10:24p
|High
Wed 4:23a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:44a
|High
Tue 3:48p
|Low
Tue 10:16p
|High
Wed 4:05a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 7:17a
|Low
Tue 2:21p
|High
Tue 7:58p
|Low
Wed 2:53a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:14a
|High
Tue 4:19p
|Low
Tue 10:40p
|High
Wed 4:34a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 6:24a
|Low
Tue 1:55p
|High
Tue 7:05p
|Low
Wed 2:27a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 10:36a
|High
Tue 4:54p
|Low
Tue 10:59p
|High
Wed 5:10a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:49a
|High
Tue 4:15p
|Low
Tue 10:18p
|High
Wed 4:27a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 10:09a
|High
Tue 4:34p
|Low
Tue 10:35p
|High
Wed 4:54a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:01a
|High
Tue 4:30p
|Low
Tue 10:26p
|High
Wed 4:43a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 10:51a
|High
Tue 5:14p
|Low
Tue 11:20p
|High
Wed 5:32a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely.
SAT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.