NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/27

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
11 - 17 mph (Gust 26 mph)
10 - 15 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 75°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature73° - 75°
Sunrise/Sunset6:48am - 6:49pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 9:19a		Low
Tue 3:45p		High
Tue 9:29p		Low
Wed 3:55a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:53a		Low
Tue 3:09p		High
Tue 9:03p		Low
Wed 3:19a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:07a		Low
Tue 3:21p		High
Tue 9:17p		Low
Wed 3:31a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:49a		Low
Tue 3:13p		High
Tue 8:59p		Low
Wed 3:23a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 7:25a		High
Tue 12:59p		Low
Tue 7:50p		High
Wed 1:09a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 9:12a		Low
Tue 3:37p		High
Tue 9:25p		Low
Wed 3:47a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 6:59a		High
Tue 12:06p		Low
Tue 7:24p		High
Wed 12:16a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 10:05a		Low
Tue 4:10p		High
Tue 10:17p		Low
Wed 4:19a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:58a		Low
Tue 3:09p		High
Tue 9:10p		Low
Wed 3:20a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 9:35a		Low
Tue 3:36p		High
Tue 9:49p		Low
Wed 3:47a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:03a		Low
Tue 3:17p		High
Tue 9:22p		Low
Wed 3:27a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 10:09a		Low
Tue 4:11p		High
Tue 10:27p		Low
Wed 4:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds in the evening, becoming light.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of rain.

