NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/27

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

11 - 17 mph (Gust 26 mph)

10 - 15 knots (Gust 23 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 75°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 73° - 75° Sunrise/Sunset 6:48am - 6:49pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 9:19a Low

Tue 3:45p High

Tue 9:29p Low

Wed 3:55a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:53a Low

Tue 3:09p High

Tue 9:03p Low

Wed 3:19a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:07a Low

Tue 3:21p High

Tue 9:17p Low

Wed 3:31a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:49a Low

Tue 3:13p High

Tue 8:59p Low

Wed 3:23a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:25a High

Tue 12:59p Low

Tue 7:50p High

Wed 1:09a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:12a Low

Tue 3:37p High

Tue 9:25p Low

Wed 3:47a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 6:59a High

Tue 12:06p Low

Tue 7:24p High

Wed 12:16a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 10:05a Low

Tue 4:10p High

Tue 10:17p Low

Wed 4:19a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:58a Low

Tue 3:09p High

Tue 9:10p Low

Wed 3:20a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 9:35a Low

Tue 3:36p High

Tue 9:49p Low

Wed 3:47a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:03a Low

Tue 3:17p High

Tue 9:22p Low

Wed 3:27a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 10:09a Low

Tue 4:11p High

Tue 10:27p Low

Wed 4:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds in the evening, becoming light.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of rain.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

