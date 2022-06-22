NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/22

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/22

Yellow flag flies on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday morning

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
13 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
12 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Ocean Temperature61° - 68°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
Air Temperature69° - 71°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:30pm
UV Index3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 9:39a		High
Wed 3:47p		Low
Wed 10:23p		High
Thu 4:02a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:03a		High
Wed 3:21p		Low
Wed 9:47p		High
Thu 3:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:15a		High
Wed 3:35p		Low
Wed 9:59p		High
Thu 3:50a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:07a		High
Wed 3:17p		Low
Wed 9:51p		High
Thu 3:32a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 6:47a		Low
Wed 1:44p		High
Wed 7:27p		Low
Thu 2:28a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 9:38a		High
Wed 3:49p		Low
Wed 10:17p		High
Thu 4:03a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 5:54a		Low
Wed 1:18p		High
Wed 6:34p		Low
Thu 2:02a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 9:59a		High
Wed 4:25p		Low
Wed 10:37p		High
Thu 4:37a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:14a		High
Wed 3:43p		Low
Wed 9:54p		High
Thu 3:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 9:30a		High
Wed 4:01p		Low
Wed 10:10p		High
Thu 4:16a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:22a		High
Wed 3:58p		Low
Wed 10:02p		High
Thu 4:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 10:13a		High
Wed 4:42p		Low
Wed 10:55p		High
Thu 5:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until late afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

