NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/22
Advisories
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday morning
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Southeast
13 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
12 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 68°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 71°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|3 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 9:39a
|High
Wed 3:47p
|Low
Wed 10:23p
|High
Thu 4:02a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:03a
|High
Wed 3:21p
|Low
Wed 9:47p
|High
Thu 3:36a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:15a
|High
Wed 3:35p
|Low
Wed 9:59p
|High
Thu 3:50a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:07a
|High
Wed 3:17p
|Low
Wed 9:51p
|High
Thu 3:32a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:47a
|Low
Wed 1:44p
|High
Wed 7:27p
|Low
Thu 2:28a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:38a
|High
Wed 3:49p
|Low
Wed 10:17p
|High
Thu 4:03a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 5:54a
|Low
Wed 1:18p
|High
Wed 6:34p
|Low
Thu 2:02a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 9:59a
|High
Wed 4:25p
|Low
Wed 10:37p
|High
Thu 4:37a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:14a
|High
Wed 3:43p
|Low
Wed 9:54p
|High
Thu 3:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 9:30a
|High
Wed 4:01p
|Low
Wed 10:10p
|High
Thu 4:16a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:22a
|High
Wed 3:58p
|Low
Wed 10:02p
|High
Thu 4:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 10:13a
|High
Wed 4:42p
|Low
Wed 10:55p
|High
Thu 5:00a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until late afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.