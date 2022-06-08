NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/8
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 84°
|Winds
|From the South
10 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
8 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 71°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:24pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 9:16a
|High
Wed 3:21p
|Low
Wed 9:48p
|High
Thu 3:22a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:40a
|High
Wed 2:55p
|Low
Wed 9:12p
|High
Thu 2:56a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:52a
|High
Wed 3:09p
|Low
Wed 9:24p
|High
Thu 3:10a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:44a
|High
Wed 2:51p
|Low
Wed 9:16p
|High
Thu 2:52a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:06a
|Low
Wed 1:21p
|High
Wed 7:01p
|Low
Thu 1:53a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:09a
|High
Wed 3:18p
|Low
Wed 9:33p
|High
Thu 3:16a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 5:13a
|Low
Wed 12:55p
|High
Wed 6:08p
|Low
Thu 1:27a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 9:45a
|High
Wed 4:09p
|Low
Wed 10:07p
|High
Thu 4:10a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:44a
|High
Wed 3:07p
|Low
Wed 9:07p
|High
Thu 3:07a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 9:04a
|High
Wed 3:27p
|Low
Wed 9:27p
|High
Thu 3:40a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:54a
|High
Wed 3:12p
|Low
Wed 9:16p
|High
Thu 3:23a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 9:42a
|High
Wed 4:08p
|Low
Wed 10:07p
|High
Thu 4:20a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING
TODAY: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft this afternoon. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Showers likely with a chance of tstms late. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms early in the morning. Showers until late afternoon. A chance of tstms in the late morning and early afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening, then 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers, mainly in the evening.
SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.