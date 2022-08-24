NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/24
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 83°
(Normal 73°)
|Air Temperature
|81° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:15am - 7:42pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 6:41a
|Low
Wed 12:34p
|High
Wed 6:53p
|Low
Thu 1:25a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:15a
|Low
Wed 11:58a
|High
Wed 6:27p
|Low
Thu 12:49a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:29a
|Low
Wed 12:10p
|High
Wed 6:41p
|Low
Thu 1:01a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:11a
|Low
Wed 12:02p
|High
Wed 6:23p
|Low
Thu 12:53a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 10:21a
|Low
Wed 4:39p
|High
Wed 10:33p
|Low
Thu 5:30a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:29a
|Low
Wed 12:22p
|High
Wed 6:39p
|Low
Thu 1:22a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 9:28a
|Low
Wed 4:13p
|High
Wed 9:40p
|Low
Thu 5:04a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 7:09a
|Low
Wed 12:53p
|High
Wed 7:26p
|Low
Thu 1:56a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:22a
|Low
Wed 12:07p
|High
Wed 6:36p
|Low
Thu 1:08a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 6:35a
|Low
Wed 12:24p
|High
Wed 7:02p
|Low
Thu 1:31a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:30a
|Low
Wed 12:17p
|High
Wed 6:50p
|Low
Thu 1:17a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 7:23a
|Low
Wed 1:07p
|High
Wed 7:41p
|Low
Thu 2:07a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.