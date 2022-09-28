NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/28

Lifeguards on their final day at Island Beach State Park 9/25/22 (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
11 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature69° - 71°
Sunrise/Sunset6:49am - 6:47pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 9:57a		Low
Wed 4:28p		High
Wed 10:11p		Low
Thu 4:32a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:31a		Low
Wed 3:52p		High
Wed 9:45p		Low
Thu 3:56a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:45a		Low
Wed 4:04p		High
Wed 9:59p		Low
Thu 4:08a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:27a		Low
Wed 3:56p		High
Wed 9:41p		Low
Thu 4:00a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 8:00a		High
Wed 1:37p		Low
Wed 8:33p		High
Thu 1:51a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 9:51a		Low
Wed 4:21p		High
Wed 10:07p		Low
Thu 4:23a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 7:34a		High
Wed 12:44p		Low
Wed 8:07p		High
Thu 12:58a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 10:45a		Low
Wed 4:56p		High
Wed 11:00p		Low
Thu 4:56a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:36a		Low
Wed 3:54p		High
Wed 9:50p		Low
Thu 3:58a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 10:15a		Low
Wed 4:21p		High
Wed 10:29p		Low
Thu 4:24a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:42a		Low
Wed 4:00p		High
Wed 10:03p		Low
Thu 4:05a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 10:49a		Low
Wed 4:55p		High
Wed 11:09p		Low
Thu 5:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

WED NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds in the evening, becoming light.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells.

FRI NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of rain.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 7 to 10 ft. A chance of rain.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

