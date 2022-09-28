NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/28
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
11 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 71°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:49am - 6:47pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 9:57a
|Low
Wed 4:28p
|High
Wed 10:11p
|Low
Thu 4:32a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:31a
|Low
Wed 3:52p
|High
Wed 9:45p
|Low
Thu 3:56a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:45a
|Low
Wed 4:04p
|High
Wed 9:59p
|Low
Thu 4:08a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:27a
|Low
Wed 3:56p
|High
Wed 9:41p
|Low
Thu 4:00a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:00a
|High
Wed 1:37p
|Low
Wed 8:33p
|High
Thu 1:51a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:51a
|Low
Wed 4:21p
|High
Wed 10:07p
|Low
Thu 4:23a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 7:34a
|High
Wed 12:44p
|Low
Wed 8:07p
|High
Thu 12:58a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 10:45a
|Low
Wed 4:56p
|High
Wed 11:00p
|Low
Thu 4:56a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:36a
|Low
Wed 3:54p
|High
Wed 9:50p
|Low
Thu 3:58a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 10:15a
|Low
Wed 4:21p
|High
Wed 10:29p
|Low
Thu 4:24a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:42a
|Low
Wed 4:00p
|High
Wed 10:03p
|Low
Thu 4:05a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 10:49a
|Low
Wed 4:55p
|High
Wed 11:09p
|Low
Thu 5:04a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.
WED NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.
THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds in the evening, becoming light.
FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells.
FRI NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds in the evening.
SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of rain.
SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 7 to 10 ft. A chance of rain.
Plan Your Trip
