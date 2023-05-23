3 Beautiful Secret NJ Beaches Ranked Among The Best In The Country

Living by the Jersey Shore means we have access to 130 miles of beautiful beaches, and when the weather gets nice it can be a crowded spot!

People from all over the country love to visit New Jersey's beaches each and every year.

And who can blame them?

Each beach has its own unique vibe, town, and little quirks that make it special, and well worth a visit.

What do you do though when it's the dead of summer and the beaches are absolutely packed to the boards with out of staters, visitors, and day-trippers?

Photo by Federico Giampieri on Unsplash

Well, you could just skip out on going to the beach and do something else the Garden State has to offer, but sometimes you just need a beach day.

So, why not check out one of New Jersey's secret beaches?

I consider a secret beach to be any stretch of beach that's not heavily visited by tourists, and that could be for a few reasons.

Either the beach isn't near a major attraction like a boardwalk, it's a smaller beach that's just not as well known, or it may be a little difficult to get to.

When I was little we'd always go to Sea Isle City, and our "secret beach" when Sea Isle was crowded was Whale Beach in Strathemere.

It was just off the beaten path enough that it was never very crowded.

Photo by Camille Minouflet on Unsplash

Three New Jersey Beaches Made The List Of Best Secret Beaches In The Country.

Believe it or not, not just one beach from Jersey made the list of secret beaches in the country, but three did!

According to APP, there are 100 secret beaches in America and the three in Jersey ranked number 85, 49, and 5 in the whole Country!

What Three Secret New Jersey Beaches Made The List Of Best In The Country?

APP reports that number 85 on this list of best secret beaches in America is Gunnison Beach in Middletownship in Monmouth County.

Not only is this a gorgeous little-known beach spot, but it's also Jersey's only clothing-optional beach!

Number 49 was Pearl Beach in Cape May, this beach is quiet and is home to a lot of birds and monarch butterflies making it a unique secret new jersey beach.

And number 5 on APP's list of best secret beaches is Sedge Beach of Island Beach State Park.

Photo by Tommy Kwak on Unsplash

This beach is a short boat ride off of Island Beach State Park, has great views, is a nature center, and isn't heavily visited by tourists.

So if you're looking for a fun and secret beach day in Jersey, you've got options!

But if you do go to the beach, don't forget to get a beach badge! The prices are all over the place this year.

