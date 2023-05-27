There's nothing quite like going out to eat in Jersey.

I mean food aside; we have so many great options from Italian places, Seafood spots, and adorable little beach restaurants that you won't find anywhere else.

What really makes dining in Jersey special are the views.

Jersey has such a vast landscape it really puts me in awe.

We have 130 miles of beautiful pristine beaches, sprawling farmland, and lots of open spaces, and when you go a little more North you have gorgeous mountains.

My favorite view though while going out for a bite is without a doubt the water.

Now, what makes dining by the water really nice, is also what can make it a pain sometimes.

Everyone who visits during the summer wants to take advantage of our beautiful water views while dining and because of this, waterfront restaurants get packed fast.

But did you know that one of the best waterfront views you can get while grabbing a bite to eat isn't actually near the ocean?

Now when I think waterfront dining, a few places come to mind.

Ocean View in Seaside Heights is one of my favorite spots to grab some wings, and a beer and watch the waves crash into the sand.

Jenks in Point Pleasant is also a fun place to soak up some sun, grab a bite and just relax and enjoy the summer.

However, the experts at Only In Your State claim that the best water views you can get while dining out aren't actually found by the Shore.

You'll have to travel to Sparta Township and check out Andre's Lakeside Dining.

The menu stays up to date with the seasons and you can't beat the killer views!