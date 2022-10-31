Authorities are asking for your help as they search for a missing 2-year-old girl from Burlington County who was allegedly abducted by her mother.

Get our free mobile app

The New Jersey State Police Missing Persons and Human Trafficking Unit and the Willingboro Police Department are looking for 2-year-old Nazareth D. Medina of Willingboro, who was last seen at her home in the area of Haskell Lane at around 8:35 PM Sunday.

Police say Nazareth was last seen with her mother, Vanessa Medina, who abducted her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police at (609) 882-2000 or the Willingboro Police Department at (609) 877-3001. Anonymous tips are welcomed.

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children