NJ Troopers Rescue Suicidal Woman from Route 42 Overpass in Camden County

Two New Jersey State Troopers along with officers with the Gloucester Township Police Department are being credited with rescuing a suicidal woman who was attempting to jump from an overpass on the 42 Freeway last month.

The scene unfolded around lunchtime on Tuesday, July 26th, when two state troopers were dispatched to Exit 10 on Route 42 for a report of a person sitting on a guardrail.

When the troopers arrived, Gloucester Township Police Officers were on scene speaking with a 20-year-old woman who was in a state of emotional distress and contemplating jumping from the overpass.

As first responders talked to the woman, she let go of the railing, according to police.

A Gloucester Township detective grabbed the woman from behind while the two troopers each grabbed her arm and leg. They successfully pulled her away from the railing and moved her to safety.

The woman was later taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

Troopers say anyone who may be experiencing a crisis can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8.

