As someone who knows what it feels like to watch her mom carry the weight of just about everything, I have a hard time feeling bad for parents who refuse to help support their children.

The bills don't pay themselves. The groceries don't magically appear. And raising a child doesn't suddenly become one person's responsibility just because the other parent isn't showing up.

Now, thousands of New Jersey parents behind on child support could have another problem to worry about: their passports.

New Jersey Parents Owe Billions in Child Support

According to an analysis of the latest federal child support figures by SingleMothersGrants.org, 177,421 New Jersey cases were behind on payments during the reporting year.

Collectively, those cases owed an incredible $2.76 billion. That's the ninth-highest total in the country.

The average overdue case in New Jersey carried $15,539 in unpaid child support, also the ninth-highest average nationwide.

Unpaid Child Support Could Cost Parents Their Passports

Starting Monday, November 30, the federal government is expanding passport restrictions to include parents with qualifying unpaid child support debts of $10,000 or more.

The government has been gradually expanding its efforts to hold parents accountable for overdue payments. Those affected could have their passports revoked or be unable to obtain one, making international travel difficult. Not a complete travel ban, but it'll definitely be harder for the parent in default to get around.

Single Parents Know This Is About More Than Money

For the moms and dads who show up every day, this is about more than a balance owed.

It's about having someone else share the responsibility of raising a child instead of leaving one parent to figure everything out alone.

Kids don't just magically appear because one person wants them. If you helped bring a child into this world, helping provide for that child is part of the deal.

Period.

High expenses necessary to raise just one kid in NJ Living Wage calculates the average costs and salaries necessary to raise children in a given region or state across the country. Below is the 2024 breakdown for just one child in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant