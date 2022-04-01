A New York man has been convicted by a jury for the sexual assault of an Atlantic City hotel housekeeper in 2018 and now potentially faces life in prison.

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill says 36-year-old Jamel Carlton of Saugerties, NY, was found guilty of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, second-degree burglary, third-degree aggravated assault, and third-degree criminal restraint charges.

According to Shill, a jury deliberated a little more than three hours.

At the time, the housekeeper worked at Bally’s Hotel and Casino.

Authorities say that due to his criminal history, Carlton now potentially faces life in prison.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer said in a statement,

We are grateful to the jury for seeing this case for what it was… the senseless and brutal sexual assault of a Bally’s housekeeper who was just doing her job. The victim through the support of her loving family displayed an enormous amount of strength in coming to court to tell the jury what that man did to her. We want to thank the Bally’s security team and the officers of the Atlantic City Police Department for providing us with the evidence needed to bring justice in this case.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 8th pending an Avenel sex offender evaluation.

