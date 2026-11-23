Are you one of those people who is absolutely DREADING your company's holiday party this year? First of all, boo on you. Secondly, apparently, you're not alone.

As office holiday party season kicks off, new research suggests plenty of Americans would rather be anywhere else. Some of these numbers are pretty entertaining.

According to Resume.io, nearly half of American workers (46.7%) have made up an excuse to avoid their company's holiday party. Even more surprising? A whopping 77% would rather skip the festivities in exchange for an end-of-year cash bonus.

I mean, who couldn't use a little extra money around the holidays?

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Office Holiday Parties Get a Little Wild

Apparently, it's not just awkward small talk and forced team bonding that make these parties memorable.

The research found that 48.9% of American workers admit they've misbehaved at a work holiday party. That number jumps to 57.7% among Gen Z employees.

If you thought what happens at the holiday party stays at the holiday party, think again. Nearly 78% of those who admitted to misbehaving said their coworkers eventually found out. So much for keeping things on the DL. But we all know better these days, right? RIGHT??

Holiday Party Antics Can Have Consequences

Here's where things get a little uncomfortable.

Nearly 4 in 10 workers (39.5%) have seen or heard about a colleague being disciplined because of their holiday party behavior. Even more shocking, 10.3% have witnessed someone actually get fired.

So, if your company's holiday party is known to get a little wild, maybe that pre-party anxiety isn't such a bad thing after all.

Enjoy the free food, have a drink if you choose, and PLEASE remember you're still at a work event. Your Monday morning self will thank you!

Top ten mistakes people make at office holiday parties Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore