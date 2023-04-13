Older workers are suddenly more in-demand in NJ

⚫ More companies are hiring older workers in NJ

⚫ Some believe they worker harder than their younger counterparts

⚫ Company managers like that older workers show up on time

An increasing number of employers across New Jersey have started recruiting workers who are older, and sometimes just plain old.

Michele Siekerka, the president of the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, said given the workforce crisis we’ve had over the past few years, “our companies would absolutely welcome back any mature workers."

She said during the pandemic, some older workers decided to call it quits but now some are rethinking the decision, and a lot of managers are more than happy to hire them because of their experience and work ethic.

They were brought up a certain way

“We see the baby boomers and the Gen Xers, they were just brought up a certain way in a certain environment with a certain culture, and frankly they didn’t think at the time that they could challenge it,” she said.

Siekerka suggested not all younger workers have the same sense about being prompt and putting in a full day’s work as their older counterparts.

“The times they have a-changed and the workforce has changed with it," she said. "What we see today is we see a generation of workers who are a little bit more protective of their personal time.”

They come first

She noted many younger workers are “very mission-driven, and basically they come first.”

Siekerka noted inflation may also be playing a part in coaxing older individuals back to work.

fizkes fizkes loading...

“During COVID there was a lot of excess revenue,” she noted. “But now that excess revenue is gone and they’re watching the market and saying you know what, maybe I want that money to stretch a little bit.”

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

