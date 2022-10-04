One Dead, Two Wounded in Camden, NJ, Shootings Sunday Night
Detectives are investigating shootings in Camden Sunday night that left one man dead and two wounded.
Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says at around 11:20 PM, police received a 9-1-1 call about multiple gunshots in the area of the 1000 block of Diamond Street. Shortly after that call, police received another reporting a man had been shot.
At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound; he was taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.
Camden County Police were also notified of two walk-in gunshot victims. One female victim survived and the other male victim, identified as 21-year-old Liaquia L. Moore was pronounced deceased at 12:35 a.m., at Cooper University Hospital.
MacAulay says this investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact her office at (856) 916-9292 or the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-6908. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.