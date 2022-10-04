Detectives are investigating shootings in Camden Sunday night that left one man dead and two wounded.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says at around 11:20 PM, police received a 9-1-1 call about multiple gunshots in the area of the 1000 block of Diamond Street. Shortly after that call, police received another reporting a man had been shot.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound; he was taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.

Camden County Police were also notified of two walk-in gunshot victims. One female victim survived and the other male victim, identified as 21-year-old Liaquia L. Moore was pronounced deceased at 12:35 a.m., at Cooper University Hospital.

MacAulay says this investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact her office at (856) 916-9292 or the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-6908. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

