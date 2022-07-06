If you are looking for a fun, educational, interactive experience for the whole family then I have a must-see little farm that’s right here in Ocean County and I visited it for the first time ever this summer.

This cute little farm, Out of Sight Alpacas, is a fun place for the whole family and it's perfect for kids of all ages. It’s located right on Route 539 in Waretown, just minutes from Garden State Parkway exit 69.

I honestly didn't know what to expect when we went there, but I was pleasantly surprised and enjoyed the whole experience. It was fun and inexpensive. Only $10 a person for the farm tour, which I think was a great price for the experience.

The farm does a tour of the farm and also a hike with Alpacas which is something we want to return and do. You go on a walk (hike) with the Alpacas and help train them to walk.

"Alpaca Training Hike: This is NOT a farm tour. This is a 45-minute, 1-mile hike on our sandy trails in the pinelands with your own alpaca. Must be 10 years old to walk your own alpaca. Please wear hiking shoes. We only have 1 or 2 of these per week."

Reservations are required, check their website for details and book your visit. Check out photos from our trip and yes it is a wonderful day trip for the family, I think you will enjoy it as much as we did.

Out of Sight Alpacas A Must Visit Cute Little Alpaca Farm in Waretown, New Jersey