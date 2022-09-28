One Of New Jersey’s Most Historic Sites Is Also One Of The Most Haunted In The State

I'm a huge history buff, and by that I mean I like to look at old buildings and go on tours when I'm on vacation.

So, maybe not a buff but I love learning about the past.

One of the best weekend trips I ever took was just about two Halloweens ago when my wife and I along with our two good friends went to Gettysburg, PA.

We spent a few days walking the battlegrounds, touring some of the historic homes, and of course exploring the paranormal.

I mean, it was Halloween in one of the most haunted spots in the state after all!

Now that Halloween is fast approaching, I'm excited to live near so many historic sites that offer ghost tours; one that I'm looking forward to checking out is Cape May.

It may be one of the most well-known '"ghost towns" in New Jersey, but if you actually live in the state you know there are plenty of historic and haunted sites.

There's one place that really stands out, and it's not just because of the hauntings!

This place is supposedly one of New Jersey's most historic sites, and it's absolutely gorgeous in the fall.

It sits on the edge of a gorgeous small New Jersey town and is worth the day trip.

Back in its heyday in the 1800s, this place was a major producer of goods like wood, grist, and talc.

I had no idea what Grist was, and thanks to Google I can tell you; it's a grain that's ground to make flour. Fun fact.

However, since it was dangerous to make those products way back then, there were a lot of people killed on the job which lead to the sites now paranormal lore.

So What Historic NJ Site Is Also Extremely Haunted?

It's one of the oldest mills in New Jersey, and it's located in Clinton New Jersey.

Any guesses?

If you said The Red Mill, then you nailed it! But there's more to this place than just a couple ghost stories.

According to the experts at Only In Your State The Red Mill in Clinton New Jersey is one of the most historic and haunted sites in New Jersey.

Some of their ghost tours are so scary that kids aren't highly recommended to sit out, and it's not wholly uncommon to see an actual ghost on a tour!

The site during Halloween hosts an amazing haunted house and the ghost tours from what I hear are top-notch

If you want to plan a trip out, The Red Mills website will help you plan your trip.

Personally, I'm not a big haunted house fan but I love a good ghost tour, and The Red Mill is now high on my list of places to visit this Halloween season!

