'tis the season! Well, almost. Kinda.

Let's take a quick look at the calendar... yep, we're still over a week away from Halloween.

The weather — temperatures will be in the 80s today through Wednesday.

So naturally, one town in South Jersey not only has its Christmas (or "winter") decorations already up, but they're also on every night.

Christmas / winter decorations are already up and on in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Christmas / winter decorations are already up and on in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Our travels take us to Monroe Township, Gloucester County, where there's a whiff of yuletide glee in the air as Main Street is finely decorated in all of its winter glory.

Christmas / winter decorations are already up in Monroe Township NJ - Photo: Canva Christmas / winter decorations are already up in Monroe Township NJ - Photo: Canva loading...

Did we mention it's going to be 80° the next three days?

Now, truth be told, this typically happens every year. Allow me to explain.

Christmas / winter decorations are already up and on in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Christmas / winter decorations are already up and on in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

In addition to being really early with their Christmas/winter decorations, Monroe Township also traditionally holds its annual Halloween Parade well before October 31st. This year, for example, it was this past Saturday, the 19th.

To make that parade a bit more festive (I guess that's the right word to use), in addition to Main Street being lined with haybales and scarecrows, the township puts up its snowflakes and turns them all on... in the middle of October (elections have consequences!).

And those snowflakes will be on every night through the end of December.

Christmas/winter decorations along Main Street in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Christmas/winter decorations with Halloween decorations along Main Street in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

As of this writing, Christmas is 64 days away. If at some point you want to get an early jump on feeling all Christmassy or wintery, a stroll down Main Street in Williamstown might get you in the mood. And even better - for the next few days, you can wear shorts while doing so.