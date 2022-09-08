Pa Man Drowns While Swimming on Unguarded Ocean City, NJ Beach

A Pennsylvania man drowned Thursday while swimming on an unguarded beach in Ocean City, authorities said.

56-year-old Shawn Reilly, of Thornhurst, Pa. began to struggle while swimming at an unprotected beach near 12th Street shortly after noon on Thursday.

The man's 21-year-old son realized his father was having problems and went into the ocean to try to help him when he became overwhelmed by the waves.

The Ocean City Beach Patrol responded to a call of a distressed swimmer at 12:23 pm.

Three lifeguards entered the water and brought the two men to the beach, Ocean City spokesperson Doug Bergen said in a news release.

First responders performed life-saving measures, but Reilly was unresponsive and died at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point a short time later.

Local weather reports Thursday had stressed that stormy weather was still causing rough surf and dangerous rip currents and conditions were not favorable for swimming in the ocean.

