Pain At The Pump Today In EHT, NJ & Beyond Is Ridiculous

This is getting beyond ridiculous.

Yesterday, in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.55.9 per gallon.

This is the highest price in history.

Until today. Just like that … it’s now $4.73.9 per gallon. Not to mention, a whopping $5.29.9 for super-premium.

This is having a major impact on the daily lives of millions of Americans.

The cruelest part, it disproportionately affects lower-income Americans the most.

Beyond the pain at the gas pump.

Look at the dramatic, hard inflation hit 2022 versus 2021:

Gasoline up 50%

Airline fares up 34%

Used Cars up 23%

Eggs up 23%

Meat, poultry and fish up 14%

Milk up 15%

Coffee up 14%

Electricity up 11%

Real Average Wage Earnings down 3%

These numbers come directly from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).