Pain At The Pump Today In EHT, NJ & Beyond Is Ridiculous
This is getting beyond ridiculous.
Yesterday, in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.55.9 per gallon.
This is the highest price in history.
Until today. Just like that … it’s now $4.73.9 per gallon. Not to mention, a whopping $5.29.9 for super-premium.
This is having a major impact on the daily lives of millions of Americans.
The cruelest part, it disproportionately affects lower-income Americans the most.
Beyond the pain at the gas pump.
Look at the dramatic, hard inflation hit 2022 versus 2021:
- Gasoline up 50%
- Airline fares up 34%
- Used Cars up 23%
- Eggs up 23%
- Meat, poultry and fish up 14%
- Milk up 15%
- Coffee up 14%
- Electricity up 11%
- Real Average Wage Earnings down 3%
These numbers come directly from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
