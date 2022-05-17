Pain At The Pump Today In EHT, NJ &#038; Beyond Is Ridiculous

Pain At The Pump Today In EHT, NJ & Beyond Is Ridiculous

Harry Hurley photo.

This is getting beyond ridiculous.

Yesterday, in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.55.9 per gallon.

This is the highest price in history.

Until today. Just like that … it’s now $4.73.9 per gallon. Not to mention, a whopping $5.29.9 for super-premium.

This is having a major impact on the daily lives of millions of Americans.

The cruelest part, it disproportionately affects lower-income Americans the most.

Beyond the pain at the gas pump.

Look at the dramatic, hard inflation hit 2022 versus 2021:

  • Gasoline up 50%
  • Airline fares up 34%
  • Used Cars up 23%
  • Eggs up 23%
  • Meat, poultry and fish up 14%
  • Milk up 15%
  • Coffee up 14%
  • Electricity up 11%
  • Real Average Wage Earnings down 3%

These numbers come directly from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Filed Under: Egg Harbor Township, high inflation, New Jersey, pain at the pump, price of gasoline
