Pest Control Company Will Pay Households $2,000 to Live With 100 Cockroaches

A pest control company is looking for willing participants to take part in a study where they will have a few extra house guests: cockroaches!

The Pest Informer, based in North Carolina, announced on its website that they are looking for five to seven households to allow the company to release 100 American cockroaches into their homes.

According to PestWorld, the "American cockroach is the largest of the house-infesting roaches and a major pest in the United States."

It is also commonly referred to as a "water bug," the "Bombay canary" or the "palmetto bug."

The company noted they will pay each willing household $2,000 to host the roommate roaches for 30 days.

After the cockroaches have moved into the homes, The Pest Informer will conduct a study and try out new pest-fighting technologies.

"We have over 20 years in the industry working as pest control technicians and owning our own pest control companies, so we know a thing or two about getting rid of pests," the company declared on their site. "That being said, as technology advances, we're always looking for the newest and greatest ways to get rid of pests (cockroaches specifically)."

The company is also asking they be able to film the cockroach treatment sessions that will be conducted in participants' homes.

Any willing participant can apply on The Pest Informer's site.

The company added that after 30 days if any cockroaches remain, they will use "traditional cockroach treatment options" to get rid of the insects.

The Pest Informer also ensured that all products used will be "family and pet safe."