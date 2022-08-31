A man from Philadelphia has been sentenced for a carjacking last year in Atlantic City.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says last week, 61-year-old Kevin Wade was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree carjacking.

The charges stemmed from a carjacking he committed in April 2021 in Atlantic City.

After forcing the car’s owner out of the car, Wade took police on a chase through Atlantic City and surrounding towns which ended when Wade lost control of the car and crashed.

At his sentencing, Wade asked the judge to reduce his sentence from ten years to eight, but that was denied.

Wade's sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act, which means he must serve 85% of his term before becoming eligible for parole.

Once on parole, he will be under supervision for an additional five years.

Wade was also ordered to pay restitution to the victim for the damage he caused to the car.

