Phillies Decline Team Option on Jean Segura’s Contract

The all but inevitable news that Jean Segura will likely not be returning to the Phillies in 2023 has arrived as Philadelphia’s second baseman was informed of the team’s decision not to pick up his option, making him a free agent this offseason.

The Phillies will now pay out a $1 million buyout and Segura will become a free agent. It could bring to an end Segura’s four-year tenure in Philadelphia.

Phillies News: Eflin Declines option, Nola will be back in 2023

Phillies News: Six Phillies pitchers opt for free agency

The team had until five days following the completion of the World Series to make a decision on Segura.

This season, Segura was a key part of the team ending their 11-year playoff drought. He enters the free agent market after hitting .277 with 10 home runs, 33 RBI and 13 stolen bases in 2022.

He hit just .214 in the playoffs, but will be most remembered for his go-ahead, two-run single in the top of the ninth in Game 1 of their Wild Card series against the Cardinals.

Overall, in four seasons with Philadelphia, Segura hit .254 with 43 home runs and 176 RBI playing second, third and shortstop.

With Segura's time in Philadelphia likely over, the question becomes who replaces him at second base? First option would be to make a play in free agency for one of the top free agent shortstops and move Bryson Stott over to second base.

He was acquired by the Phillies in a trade with Seattle that included Juan Nicasio, and James Pazos for Carlos Santana and J. P. Crawford.