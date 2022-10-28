Phillies Fans Already Set Merchandise Sales Record
When the home team wins, the merchandise starts to fly off the shelf.
With the Phillies improbable run to the World Series, people all over the Delaware Valley are trying to get their hands on Phillies gear ahead of Friday's Game 1 in Houston.
According to a tweet from Sportico: The Phillies set a 24-hour record for League Championship winner merchandise sales (ALCS or NLCS) following their clinch Sunday night to advance to the World Series, per Fanatics.
What is the top-selling piece of merchandise at the website? The white t-shirt that the team was wearing during their clubhouse celebration on Sunday (also the shirt that Bryce Harper is wearing in the picture above).
You can listen to every pitch of the Phillies and Astros World Series right here on 97.3 ESPN or with the 97.3 ESPN mobile app.