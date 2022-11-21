Police: Vineland, NJ, Man, Sleeping in Car, Charged With DWI

Authorities in Vineland say a man is facing DWI and reckless driving charges.

Get our free mobile app

The Vineland Police Department says they received a 9-1-1 call Sunday regarding a driver sleeping inside his vehicle in the area of East Cherry and South 6th Streets.

From that call, police charged 31-year-old Jonathan O. Jimenez of Vineland with,

Driving while intoxicated

Reckless driving

Uninsured motorist

Unregistered vehicle

Related coverage: What happens if you are drunk and sleeping in your car in New Jersey?

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

50 Amazing New Jersey Kids Who Are Absolutely Adoptable Here are 50 awesome New Jersey kids who are absolutely adaptable!