Police: Vineland, NJ, Man, Sleeping in Car, Charged With DWI
Authorities in Vineland say a man is facing DWI and reckless driving charges.
The Vineland Police Department says they received a 9-1-1 call Sunday regarding a driver sleeping inside his vehicle in the area of East Cherry and South 6th Streets.
From that call, police charged 31-year-old Jonathan O. Jimenez of Vineland with,
- Driving while intoxicated
- Reckless driving
- Uninsured motorist
- Unregistered vehicle
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
