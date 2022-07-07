Since 1927 Tony's Baltimore Grill has been serving some of the best bar pies in Atlantic City. It is regarded as the oldest pizza place in the city and is a popular place among locals and tourists to grab a pizza, drink, or a large Italian dinner.

They tried something new and unfortunately, someone ruined it.

The popular pizza joint is offering one free pizza a week for life, an alcoholic beverage a week for life (if you're 21+), and a $1,500 cash reward to anyone who can help find the person or persons responsible for stealing their outdoor furniture.

POS alert: $1500 cash reward and one free pizza a week for life (and a 🍺 if you’re 21+) for info on whoever stole a table, umbrella, and 6 chairs from us. Slide right up in my DM’s if you see this stuff in some assholes back yard this summer. I know AC has a unwritten mind your business rule but this kinda shit ain’t right.

The legendary pizza establishment, located on the corner of 2800 Atlantic and Iowa Ave. in Atlantic City, was trying something new this summer season - outdoor seating, complete with James the singing waiter.

The restaurant had seating on Atlantic Ave., featuring some tables, umbrellas, and six chairs, that were stolen from outside the establishment.

Outdoor dining is available at Tony's Baltimore Grill on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and during the week from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the summer season.