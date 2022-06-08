An Atlantic City landmark is shutting its doors...at least for now.

Los Amigos, a popular Mexican restaurant, is closing until further notice citing "poor labor market, exorbitant food costs, and fuel and energy costs."

They made a post on their social media page, which at the time of this writing had over 200 comments.

We are sorry to say Los Amigos will be closing its doors until further notice due to the poor labor market, exorbitant food costs, and fuel and energy costs. We would like to thank all our customers & past employees that have supported us since we opened in 1979. We wish you all the best.

Since 1979, the restaurant has been located in its unique building at 1926 Atlantic Ave., which has been in that spot since 1884, according to the Los Amigos website.

The restaurant's website mentions that they were closing in the winter and hopeful to reopen again in the spring, however, that is not the case, they are keeping their doors closed, at least for the time being.

Los Amigos is routinely discussed as one of the top Mexican establishments in the city and is described as a colorful eatery serving Mexican & Southwestern dishes, plus drinks including margaritas & sangria.

It was voted the best tequila and rum bar in Atlantic City Weekly's Reader's Choice 2018 Nightlife Awards.