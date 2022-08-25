A man from Atlantic City, who is no stranger to the court system, has admitted possessing images of child sexual abuse.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 44-year-old Cory Newman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of possession of child pornography.

According to authorities,

On May 20, 2021, agents with Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, (HSI) served a search warrant at Newman’s residence in Atlantic City and discovered electronic devices containing numerous videos and images of children being sexually abused.

Because Newman has been previously convicted of possession of child pornography, the charge he is now facing carries 10 to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 4th.

