Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has been charged in connection to a fatal stabbing in the city on June 5th.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, 32-year-old George Harrell was arrested on August 31st and charged with murder, robbery, and related weapon charges for the death of Dwight Hutchinson.

Police say on the afternoon of June 5th, the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call for an unresponsive man on the unit block of North Kentucky Avenue. Dwight Hutchinson was found lying on the ground and was unresponsive; medical personnel were unable to revive him.

An autopsy determined Hutchinson died from a stab wound to the chest.

Harrell is pending extradition from Philadelphia.

Anyone with information on this matter is urged to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 909-7800.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

