An Atlantic City man has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting in the city last weekend.

Authorities say 28-year-old Lester Robinson was taken into custody on August 31st. He is facing conspiracy to commit murder and related weapon charges.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, August 28th, the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call in reference to a shooting on the unit block of South Bellevue Avenue. There, officers found 26-year-old Malikah McLaughlin laying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead an an area hospital.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death to be a homicide.

First block of South Bellevue Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Robinson is being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 909-7800 or Crime Stoppers at (609) 652-1234.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

