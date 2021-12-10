A man from Cherry Hill is facing up to 20 years behind bars after admitting to possessing child pornography -- again.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig says 56-year-old James Tierney pleaded guilty on Thursday in Camden federal court to one count of possession of child pornography.

Honig's office says,

In August 2020, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at Tierney’s residence after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online cloud account accessed from Tierney’s residence had uploaded images of child sexual abuse. While executing the search warrant, agents recovered Tierney’s cell phone, which contained multiple videos and images of child sexual abuse. Tierney admitted to agents that he used the cell phone and cloud account for possessing images of child sexual abuse.

Authorities say Tierney was previously convicted for endangering the welfare of a child/distribution of child pornography, and as a repeat offender, he now faces 10 to 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 12th.

