Reba McEntire and her son, Shelby Blackstock, danced to one of the country music legend's songs during the mother-son dance at his wedding over the weekend. The mother of the groom also brought the house down with a rendition of her most famous hit, "Fancy."

Blackstock and Marissa Branch were married at Walt Disney World in Orlando on Saturday (Feb. 12). The former racecar driver and Rissa, a social media influencer, became a couple six years ago and got engaged at Epcot in 2020. Pictures shared with People show the couple during and after the ceremony.

Friends and family — including their dogs and McEntire's boyfriend Rex Linn — were on hand to witness the commitment. The 31-year-old Blackstock is the son of McEntire and her ex-husband, Narvel Blackstock.

It's on Branch's Instagram where fans of McEntire will find some of the more unique details, however. She's shared just a single photo to her feed, but on IG Stories she offered video of her famous mother-in-law holding nothing back as she performed "Fancy" for wedding guests.

Musician Zach McCabe was first to share the video on his Instagram feed, confirming it was indeed the Country Music Hall of Famer and not a lookalike.

"When mama @reba drops the heat at the wedding reception," he writes, sharing a longer version of the moment.

Per People, Branch walked down the aisle to "Tale as Old as Time" from the Disney movie Beauty and the Beast. She describes herself as a Disney princess on social media, but the reasons are very sentimental: The 29-year-old's mother used to manage the Small World ride, which was her late-grandmother's favorite.

"To this day, one of my most cherished photos features the two of us on Small World," she shares, adding that her flower girls walked down the aisle to the well-known song from the ride.

Epcot is also where Shelby first said "I love you" and where they held their combined bachelor and bachelorette parties. For their honeymoon, the couple didn't rule out returning in saying they'd wait to go somewhere warm once COVID-19 restrictions become more clear.

"Fancy" wasn't the only McEntire song used during the reception. For the mother-son dance, the singer and her only child danced to her own "You're Gonna Be (Always Loved by Me)" from 2005. The song was a part of the Reba #1s album and became a Top 40 single on country radio.

